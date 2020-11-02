Knife, hatchet allegedly used in neighbourhood dispute

This photo is for illustrative purposes only and is not the folding knife which was allegedly used in the incident. PHOTO: FILE

This photo is for illustrative purposes only and is not the folding knife which was allegedly used in the incident. PHOTO: FILE

A DISPUTE has allegedly ended in a brawl involving a knife and a hatchet in the North Coast.

Police alleged Kevin Benjamin Norman, 34, approached his 31-year-old neighbour who was standing on his front porch stairs in Yale St, Kingscliff about 4.30pm on Friday.

An argument began between the two men when police allege Mr Norman pulled a small black handled folding knife from his shorts pocket.

Police claim the dispute between the neighbour and Mr Norman ended in a wrestle and the neighbour sustained a small laceration to his right shin from the blade of the knife.

Police will allege Mr Norman returned to his home before coming back shortly afterwards with a small hatchet style axe with wooden handle.

A witness saw Mr Norman approaching with the hatchet.

Police allege the witness confronted Mr Norman and he dropped the hatchet and returned home.

The knife and hatchet were allegedly found laying in long grass on the front lawn and were seized by police.

The neighbour was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment to the wound on his leg.

Mr Norman was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Hospital under police guard for observation.

He was released from the hospital about 9.30am on Saturday where he was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with malicious wounding and affray.

Mr Norman appeared before Lismore Local Court on Sunday where he received conditional bail.

His case will return to Tweed Heads Local Court on November 9.