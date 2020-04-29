Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More disgusting details about an alleged assault where a Woolworths employee was spat on in the face by customer.
More disgusting details about an alleged assault where a Woolworths employee was spat on in the face by customer.
Crime

Police allege spit ‘entered her mouth and eyes’

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
29th Apr 2020 5:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is still wanted for questioning by police after a customer allegedly spat in the face of a 21-year-old checkout operator in Brisbane who asked to check his bag.

More detail has been released about the disgusting alleged incident, including that the spit "entered (the female victim's) eyes and mouth".

It comes two days after new fines of up to $13,345 for people who deliberately spit, cough or sneeze on frontline workers, including supermarket staff, was introduced in Queensland under a new COVID-19 Public Health Direction.

The man police want to question is described as "caucasian in appearance, aged approximately in his early 50s, medium to heavy build, with short dark brown hair and unshaven and wearing a yellow polo shirt".

Upper Mount Gravatt police officer-in-charge Snr Sgt Murray Crone said that the "psychological" aspect of being spat on is the most "harrowing" part, exacerbated in the current climate of attentive hygiene.

Originally published as Police allege spit 'entered her mouth and eyes'

coronaviruspromo
assasult coronavirus crime editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘This is terminal’: Operator owed tens of thousands

        premium_icon ‘This is terminal’: Operator owed tens of thousands

        News The owner of Apollo Whitsundays says he’s not the only one out of pocket with other companies owed ‘small fortunes’.

        Grundy resigns as director of Greater Whitsunday Alliance

        premium_icon Grundy resigns as director of Greater Whitsunday Alliance

        News The news comes after Al Grundy was sworn in as a Whitsunday councillor.

        $12M Shute Harbour Rd upgrade to create crucial jobs

        premium_icon $12M Shute Harbour Rd upgrade to create crucial jobs

        News Government says section of the road will be made into four lanes.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days