Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade
News

Police answer rumours linking fire and deceased woman

Cathy Adams
21st Aug 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUMOURS were running rife on social media about a link between a house fire at Mooball yesterday and a woman whose remains were found at Byron Bay last month.

RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby RFS
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby RFS

Fire completely destroyed a home on Tweed Valley Way at Mooball yesterday afternoon, despite the efforts of fire crews from Burringbar and Mullumbimby.

Soon after, social media claims surfaced about links to Thea Liddle, whose remains were found at Byron Bay during a search for the missing woman.

NSW Police however discounted the rumour.

"There is no link between the blaze and any ongoing investigations," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

They said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

 

 

RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture Mullumbimby RFS
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture Mullumbimby RFS
editors picks house fire missing woman mooball northern rivers fires thea liddle tweed valley way
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Melissa Doyle departs Seven

    Melissa Doyle departs Seven
    • 21st Aug 2020 10:40 AM

    Just In

      Westfield shuts down 129 shops

      Westfield shuts down 129 shops
      • 21st Aug 2020 10:22 AM

      Top Stories

        COVID check turns ugly with foot chase, quadruple taser

        Premium Content COVID check turns ugly with foot chase, quadruple taser

        Crime Three Airlie Beach men were charged after police attempted to check a gathering during lockdown.

        WATCH: Miners’ union strips off in cheeky new campaign

        Premium Content WATCH: Miners’ union strips off in cheeky new campaign

        Offbeat Union exposes workers in TV campaign coming to Mackay screens.

        Unacceptable ‘level of risk’ in open cut gas management

        Premium Content Unacceptable ‘level of risk’ in open cut gas management

        News Inspectorate raises alarm after five substandard condition practices issued this...

        Beirut explosion warning for Qld mines, quarries

        Premium Content Beirut explosion warning for Qld mines, quarries

        News Main source of Beirut blast an essential component of explosives used in mining.