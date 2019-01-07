Menu
Login
Police released CCTV footage of the 4WD Dual Cab Utility and the vessel allegedly involved in a fuel drive off in November.
Police released CCTV footage of the 4WD Dual Cab Utility and the vessel allegedly involved in a fuel drive off in November. Contributed
News

Police appeal for assistance in Cannonvale alleged drive off

Claudia Alp
by
7th Jan 2019 8:28 AM

POLICE have appealed for public assistance to find the owner of a car allegedly involved in a fuel drive off in Cannonvale in November.

CCTV footage of the car shows a white 4WD Dual Cab Utility, towing a large white boat with registration AGW229M and the name "Catherine” printed on the side.

A police statement, released on January 7, said the incident occurred at a business on Paluma Rd on November 23.

Police have asked anyone with information which may help police identify the owner of the car and/or vessel to come forward.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the 24-hour online form.

cannonvale drive off fuel investigation police ute whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Severe weather warning remains in place

    Severe weather warning remains in place

    News The severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for the Whitsundays and Central Coast region on Sunday remains in place.

    Health is wealth at a week-long event

    Health is wealth at a week-long event

    Whats On A week-long health and wellness festival is coming to Proserpine.

    Penny now an ex-cyclone

    Penny now an ex-cyclone

    News Penny downgraded to an ex-cyclone

    Expert: protect against irukandji and jellyfish

    Expert: protect against irukandji and jellyfish

    News People warned to protect against stings.

    Local Partners