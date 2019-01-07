Police appeal for assistance in Cannonvale alleged drive off

Police released CCTV footage of the 4WD Dual Cab Utility and the vessel allegedly involved in a fuel drive off in November.

POLICE have appealed for public assistance to find the owner of a car allegedly involved in a fuel drive off in Cannonvale in November.

CCTV footage of the car shows a white 4WD Dual Cab Utility, towing a large white boat with registration AGW229M and the name "Catherine” printed on the side.

A police statement, released on January 7, said the incident occurred at a business on Paluma Rd on November 23.

Police have asked anyone with information which may help police identify the owner of the car and/or vessel to come forward.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the 24-hour online form.