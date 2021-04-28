Menu
A semi-trailer veered off the Bruce Highway after a crash on Monday. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

Police appeal for help in Bowen crash investigation

Kirra Grimes
28th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help determine the cause of a Bruce Highway crash that hospitalised one driver with serious head injuries.

About 7.30am on Monday, a vehicle travelling south along the highway at Bowen, near the Abbot Point Road intersection, collided with a semi-trailer transporting refrigerated oxygen.

The truck driver was uninjured, but the driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle – a 30-year-old Townsville man – was taken to Townsville Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The highway was closed for about three hours following the incident.

On Tuesday, no one had yet been charged.

Bowen Police Sergeant Craig McConnel said the investigation was ongoing, but at this stage, “it doesn’t appear any offences occurred”.

Sgt McConnel urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact him at Bowen police station on 4720 4555.

bowen bruce highway crash
Whitsunday Times

