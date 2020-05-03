Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander.
Police are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander.
Crime

Car drives wrong way down Esplanade during beach chase

Felicity Ripper
3rd May 2020 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander which crashed into parked cars yesterday.

Officers patrolling Brisbane Road at Mooloolaba noticed the SUV driving in an erratic manner and attempted to pull it over about 3.15pm.

As the officer approached the car, the driver accelerated away before making a left hand turn onto Mooloolaba Esplanade, travelling against the flow of traffic.

The SUV then sideswiped a parked sedan before travelling through a garden bed, onto the footpath and through two steel bollards, narrowly missing a number of pedestrians.

The car then continued onto Brisbane Road and was located abandoned a short time later on Tarwarri Crescent.

More Stories

crash police police chase
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Most common Covid-19 questions as asked by you

        premium_icon Most common Covid-19 questions as asked by you

        Health Mackay Public Health Unit director Brigid Fenech answers your most commonly asked questions.

        Expert weighs in on Whitsunday stinger nets

        premium_icon Expert weighs in on Whitsunday stinger nets

        News A toxinologist shared his take on the effectiveness of nets after questions were...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days