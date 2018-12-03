Menu
RANDOM ATTACK: Police have appealed for witnesses after an alleged assault on Sunday.
News

Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault

Claudia Alp
by
3rd Dec 2018 9:20 AM

WHITSUNDAY Police have called for public assistance after an alleged assault on Sunday.

It is alleged a man was waiting for a taxi about 12am when another man approached him from behind, at random, and punched him once to the head before running away in a westerly direction.

Police have asked anyone who has information related to this image to come forward.
The alleged assault reportedly took place at Shute Harbour Rd between Airlie and Broadwater Avenue, Airlie Beach.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the 24-hour online form.

