Police appeal to locate woman missing from Coffs Harbour

10th Jan 2020 3:33 PM | Updated: 4:19 PM
Anna Allen, aged 35, has not contacted family and friends since early December.
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the state's north coast.

Anna Allen, aged 35, was last seen in Coffs Harbour in early December last year and has not made contact with family and friends since.

Anna is likely driving a 2010 silver Hyundai i30 with NSW registration BF85MA.

The matter was reported to Coffs/Clarence Police District who commenced an investigation.

Police and her family have concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition that requires regular medication.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Anna is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Coffs Coast Advocate

