Whitsunday police are appealing for information after equipment was stole from the secure yard of the Whitsunday Sailing Club.
Crime

Police appeal to public about boat equipment theft

Laura Thomas
28th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
WHITSUNDAY police are calling on the community for information about a nautical theft.

Whitsunday Police Sergeant Gary Hiles said between 4.30pm last Tuesday and 10.00am last Wednesday, an unknown person or group of people entered the secure yard of the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

Sgt Giles said the person or group stole a GPS from a vessel while also attempting to steal a radio.

They then fled the scene.

Police are encouraging any member of the public with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

