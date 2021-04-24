Menu
Attempted Rape Appeal
Crime

Police plea for public's help after alleged attempted rape

Matty Holdsworth
23rd Apr 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 24th Apr 2021 7:23 AM
Police have appealed to several people who may have witnessed the alleged attempted rape of a young woman at Noosa to come forward.

A Sunshine Beach man, 22, was on Thursday arrested and charged after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a young woman on April 18.

Police say the woman was on her way to work about 5.20am when the man allegedly grabbed her.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said there were at least six people who may have spoken with the accused that morning.

"There's a few innocent people we would like to speak to about it," Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said.

Sergeant Edwards said the alleged offence unfolded at an alleyway between Noosa Parade and Hastings Street.

He said the first group police wish to speak to were three young women who spoke to the accused in a taxi rank opposite Laguna Jacks about 2am.

The second group were two men who spoke to the accused for a "considerable" time about 4.40am.

Sergeant Edwards said the men were believed to have been given a ride by the accused.

He said the third potential witness was the "most important".

"There was a Volkswagen Amarok twin cab driving on Noosa Parade, it turned left and we can see from CCTV the vehicle braked at the same time the accused reverse out of a carpark," he said.

"If the owner of the Amarok can contact us."

Sergeant Edwards said the accused had allegedly spotted the woman and stalked her.

He said the woman, 34, was "very shaken up".

The 22-year-old was charged with assault with intent to commit rape and deprivation of liberty.

He was denied bail in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

