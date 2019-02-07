Police are appealing to public to help solve armed robbery.

Trevor Veale

POLICE are on the hunt for a man believed responsible for robbing staff at knifepoint at the Bowen Hotel in Powell Street very early on Monday.

It is believed a thin man of medium height entered the premises through a rear entrance about 1am.

The hotel was still operating when the man allegedly waved a large knife at two female staff members before making off with a sum of cash.

Three patrons inside the pub witnessed the robbery but no-one was injured. Police said the man had his head and face shrouded and was dressed in dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Mark Inmon of Bowen Police Station said CCTV footage was currently being reviewed from the hotel and surrounding businesses.

"We're asking that if anyone finds discarded dark clothing, gloves or a large knife, please call police and we'll come to collect it,” he said.

Detective Sergeant Inmon said crimes of this nature were rare for the Bowen township. He estimated there had only been a handful of armed robberies in the past decade and on each occasion the offender was eventually caught.

Anyone with information should call police link on 141 444 or Bowen Police station on 4720 4555.