Menu
Login
Police are appealing to public to help solve armed robbery.
Police are appealing to public to help solve armed robbery. Trevor Veale
News

Police are appealing to public to help solve armed robbery

by Kyle Evans
7th Feb 2019 8:15 AM

POLICE are on the hunt for a man believed responsible for robbing staff at knifepoint at the Bowen Hotel in Powell Street very early on Monday.

It is believed a thin man of medium height entered the premises through a rear entrance about 1am.

The hotel was still operating when the man allegedly waved a large knife at two female staff members before making off with a sum of cash.

Three patrons inside the pub witnessed the robbery but no-one was injured. Police said the man had his head and face shrouded and was dressed in dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Mark Inmon of Bowen Police Station said CCTV footage was currently being reviewed from the hotel and surrounding businesses.

"We're asking that if anyone finds discarded dark clothing, gloves or a large knife, please call police and we'll come to collect it,” he said.

Detective Sergeant Inmon said crimes of this nature were rare for the Bowen township. He estimated there had only been a handful of armed robberies in the past decade and on each occasion the offender was eventually caught. 　　

Anyone with information should call police link on 141 444 or Bowen Police station on 4720 4555.

armed robbery bowen bowen hotel crime knife police whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Festival is one on the box

    Festival is one on the box

    News Saturday's episode of Queensland Weekender features the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

    26 people charged during police drug operation

    26 people charged during police drug operation

    News Cannonvale, Proserpine and Mackay people among those charged.

    Wednesday road closure updates

    Wednesday road closure updates

    News Ten days of heavy rain has resulted in long term road closures.

    Council rates are due this month

    Council rates are due this month

    News Council rates are due this month