Police arrest Bowen man accused of firing gun at man’s tyre

A Bowen man is accused of shooting the tyre on another man’s vehicle. Photo: File

A BOWEN man accused of shooting at a car while another man was inside was allegedly later found with 19 firearms in his possession.

Police were called to Betzels Lane in Bowen about 11.15am yesterday after reports a man had shot a vehicle tyre, causing it to deflate.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said both men were driving at the time, when one of the men pulled up behind the other and fired one shot into his tyre.

The alleged victim drove away and reported the incident to police.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said while police were investigating the incident, they saw another vehicle arrive nearby, which contained the man allegedly involved in the earlier shooting.

“Police conducted further investigations and during the execution of a search warrant on a Betzels Lane residence police have seized a quantity of firearms, ammunition and explosive items,” Senior Sergeant Shepherd said.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said a total of 19 firearms were found during a search of the car and house, including long arms and pistols.

The 46-year-old Bowen man was detained and later arrested.

He has been charged with multiple offences including discharging a weapon in a public place, wilful damage, possessing a knife in a public place and unlawful possession of weapons.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said all charges stemmed from the alleged incident yesterday and the search that followed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The man is due to face Bowen Magistrates Court today.