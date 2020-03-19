Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at Coles in New Farm as shelves are re-stocked. Picture: Andrea Macleod
Police at Coles in New Farm as shelves are re-stocked. Picture: Andrea Macleod
News

Cops police Coles as shelves restocked

by Andrea Macleod
19th Mar 2020 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were on site at Coles New Farm this morning, with officers patrolling the store as shoppers converged.

Stocks have been replenished with some out of stock items returning to the shelves that had been barren for days.

Meat and canned vegetables were back in stock, some cleaning products and laundry items had returned.

 

Source - World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins, other media

 

 

An elderly shopper is given a helping hand at Coles New Farm. Picture: Andrea Macleod
An elderly shopper is given a helping hand at Coles New Farm. Picture: Andrea Macleod

 

Unusually busy for 9am on a week day the centre was bustling with cars pouring in.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coles coronavirus editors picks panic buying

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Problem’ crocodile in lake targeted for removal

        premium_icon ‘Problem’ crocodile in lake targeted for removal

        News A ‘tiny’ croc spotted in Lake Proserpine has been targeted for removal by the DES, but they have to find it first.

        ‘Worry about what you can control’

        premium_icon ‘Worry about what you can control’

        News Whitsunday mental health professionals shed light on how to help yourself and your...

        'No chance': Coronavirus cancels popular Bowen event

        premium_icon 'No chance': Coronavirus cancels popular Bowen event

        News Events across the region are facing uncertain futures, with Bowen’s Family Fishing...

        Momentum flows for Urannah Dam as milestone reached

        premium_icon Momentum flows for Urannah Dam as milestone reached

        Business Project would dam the Broken River southeast of Collinsville.