Woman, 50, dead after Bruce Hwy crash

UPDATE, 6.20PM: The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate Sunday afternoon's fatal crash at Torbanlea.

A car and truck collided near the intersection of Gympie St and the Bruce Hwy at Torbanlea about 4.40pm.

A woman, the sole occupant of the car, was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver's side of the car is totally caved in, while the truck eventually stopped in the trees alongside the road.

Fatal accident Bruce Highway and Gympie St Torbanlea. Alistair Brightman

This is near the Bruce Highway and Gympie Street, Torbanlea. A car and a truck are involved. https://t.co/BepPdglLyo — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) June 10, 2018

