POLICE BEAT: Do you know these people?

SEARCHING: Police are appealing to the public for assistance in their investigations.

SEARCHING: Police are appealing to the public for assistance in their investigations. Tessa Mapstone

DO THESE people look familiar to you?

Whitsunday Police are appealing to the public for information which they believe could assist with current investigations regarding stealing and wilful damage.

Police think the people pictured below could aid these investigations.

1. Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday police are looking for these people. Contributed

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which happened on Wednesday, February 28 at 8.06am.

Reference number: QP1901100393

2. Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale.

Whitsunday police are looking for these people. Contributed

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which happened on Friday, March 22 at 7.54am.

Reference number: QP1900703130

3. Altmann Ave, Cannonvale.

Whitsunday police are looking for these people. Contributed

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which happened on Sunday, April 21 at about 1.24am.

Reference number: QP1900781201

4. Loop Rd, Jubilee Pocket.

Whitsunday police are looking for these people. Contributed

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which happened on Sunday, May 5 at about 11.05pm.

Reference number: QP1900889188

Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink and quote the reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or visit the website.

Both Policelink and Crime Stoppers operates 24 hours a day.