POLICE BLITZ: Crackdown on drink-drivers

DRINK-DRIVERS: Two people blew more than three times the legal limit on separate occasions over the past week.

DRINK-DRIVERS: Two people blew more than three times the legal limit on separate occasions over the past week. Contributed

DRINK- and drug-drivers have been targeted by Whitsunday Police over the past week as officers blitz local roads in the lead-up to the holiday season.

Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said it was disappointing to see the number of drink-drivers, in particular, in the mid to high range.

"We're really cracking down at the moment,” he said.

Two people blew more than three times the legal limit on separate occasions - a Cannonvale man, 25, allegedly recorded a reading of 0.174 per cent on October 10 and an Airlie Beach man, 21, allegedly recorded a reading of 0.156 per cent on October 12.

Both men will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on October 28.

In a separate incident a Jubilee Pocket man allegedly blew more than twice the legal limit, recording a reading of 0.102 per cent.

The 29-year-old was stopped by police on Coconut Grove in Airlie Beach on October 13 at 2.40am, where it was discovered by police there was a warrant out for his arrest in relation to a number of traffic charges.

The following evening, a 26-year-old Walkerston man was stopped by police just outside the Whitsunday Police station.

The man allegedly gave a reading of 0.077 per cent, and will face court on November 4.