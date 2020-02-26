Police bombshell as NRL star’s charges dropped

Domestic violence charges against NRL star Josh Reynolds have been sensationally dropped by NSW police today.

The West Tigers hooker is said to have told friends justice has prevailed after police decided they would not pursue allegations he had assaulted his ex-partner, Arabella Del Busso, 30, at his Caringbah South home in September.

He was accused of leaving bruising on her right arm and left leg during the incident.

This morning NSW Police informed his lawyer Daniel McGirr the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm had been dropped.

Mr Reynolds was accused of assaulting Ms Del Busso in Caringbah South, the suburb in which Reynolds currently resides, between 7pm and 11pm on September 12, but always maintained he was innocent of the charge.

Arabella Del Busso. Picture: Supplied

The pair were in a long-term relationship but are no longer together.

Mr Reynolds was arrested and charged after Ms Del Busso, real name Donna Preuska, presented to St George Police Station.

The case was due to return to Sutherland Local Court on July 23.

Reynolds returned to the field for the Tigers last weekend in the Tigers' 32-4 trial loss to Penrith at Panthers Stadium, and afterwards spoke of his relief at being able to play again after a tumultuous off-field four months.

Josh Reynolds in action for the Tigers. Picture: AAP

"This has been the hardest bit of my career but there was a big weight lifted off my shoulders when I was allowed to play footy," Reynolds said of returning to the football field.

Reynolds' nightmare came to a head last October when when he took himself to a meeting with the NRL Integrity Unit and police to disclose the nature of his relationship with Del Busso.

It was after Reynolds held the private briefing in October last year that Del Busso filed a complaint against the NRL star. It led to him being charged in December with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

