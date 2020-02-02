Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
News

Police on the scene of fatal motorcycle crash

Matthew Newton
by
2nd Feb 2020 4:45 PM | Updated: 5:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are on the scene of a fatal traffic crash near the Queensland/New South Wales border.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said a member of the public had phoned in and said they saw a motorcycle crash on Border Rd, near Spring Creek Rd, outside Killarney. 

"We've called the Forensic Crash Unit to come out to the scene," the spokeswoman said.

The call came into police at about 3.10pm this afternoon, with the caller saying they'd seen a motorbike come off the road, flip, and crash into a gully.

There are reports Border Rd has been reduced to one lane of traffic. 

accident editors picks killarney motorcycle southern downs toowoomba list traffic crash warwick police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

        premium_icon New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

        News Whitsunday Regional Council are taking expressions of interest for a previously unutilised area.

        Sassy new business unites dance community

        premium_icon Sassy new business unites dance community

        News A new business, started by two ‘dance mums’, is hoping to be a central hub for the...

        Healthy habits: A century of tea, lollies and memories

        premium_icon Healthy habits: A century of tea, lollies and memories

        Local Faces A Bowen resident has just turned 100-years-old, with her family giving out the...

        Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        premium_icon Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        News One man’s heartbreaking story has triggered a push for measures other than...