A police car was damaged during an incident at a Manoora caravan park. Picture: Supplied
Police car window smashed during alleged wild attack

by Grace Mason
6th May 2020 10:16 AM
A MAN is due to appear in court this morning after he allegedly armed himself with a large concrete block and threw it at a police car at a Manoora caravan park.

The windscreen of the unmarked car was smashed during the incident which allegedly occurred at the Pease St park just before 6pm on Tuesday.

It is alleged detectives were patrolling the park when the 18-year-old threatened them before picking up the block and smashing it into the windscreen while the officers were inside.

The man allegedly fled on foot across Pease Street and entered a nearby house.

The residents at that property did not know the man and assisted police by directing them to the bathroom where the man was allegedly hiding.

During the arrest, one officer sustained bruising and swelling to her finger.

The man was charged with one count of serious assault police, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, wilful damage of police property, obstruct police and trespass.

He is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

