Woman attacked, left unconscious after car breaks down

UPDATE 2.45pm: A YOUNG Warwick woman was left unconscious on the side of the road last night after police say a man slammed her head into the side of her car.



The woman stopped on the side of the road between Horsman and Hawker Rds about 6.15pm when her vehicle, a white 1998 Nissan Patrol, broke down.



A man driving a white ute stopped in front of her vehicle and offered to help.



They worked under the bonnet of her vehicle for a few minutes, before the woman walked to the rear of her car.



The man followed and slammed her head into the vehicle, knocking her unconscious before further assaulting her, police say.



He then fled in his vehicle, which has been described as a white single cab ute with silver tray back and sides.



The man is described as Caucasian, aged between 30 to 40, with a chubby build, short dark hair and full dark beard and was approximately 175cms tall.



He was wearing a dark blue tradie shirt with sleeves rolled up, matching shorts and tradie style boots.



The woman received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital.



The assault occurred on Rose St, on the left-hand side of the road, approximately 50 metres past the intersection with Horsman Road, heading towards the Warwick Golf Course.



Anyone who may have noticed the vehicles on Rose Str or has any information which could assist with police investigations is urged to contact police.



If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

INITIAL 8am: Warwick police are this morning investigating a suspected assault that allegedly occurred in town last night.

Multiple police vehicles were seen on Horsman Rd about 10.30pm with police tape sectioning off the area.

A press conference is expected to be held later today to outline further details about the incident.