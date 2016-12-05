30°
Police catch Airlie's 'E' on a runner with man

Inge Hansen | 5th Dec 2016 1:38 PM
The E from the Welcome to Airlie Beach sign was stolen.
WHITSUNDAY Police have arrested a 20-year-old man after he was caught running down the street with the missing 'E' from the Airlie Beach entrance sign.

At about 3.45am on Sunday, December 4, police were conducting routine patrols when they saw the Mackay man running down Shute Harbour Road holding the letter.

He was intercepted at the corner of Shute Harbour Road and Shingley Drive and arrested for stealing.

Acting Sergeant of Whitsunday Police, Andy Pratt, said arrangements had been made to return the letter to Whitsunday Regional Council.

Division 1 Councillor, Jan Clifford, said she was "extremely" grateful for the prompt action taken.

"If you're going to behave like this, you're going to get caught," she said.

The man will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday, December 19.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach sign stolen whitsundays

