Police close roads after horrific crash
A MAJOR road north of Brisbane was closed on Sunday night after a serious crash.
The crash happened along Pumicestone Rd and Steve Irwin Way, Elimbah, at about 9.30pm, when a single vehicle collided with a tree near Beerburrum Woodford Rd.
A man is reportedly in a serious condition.
Police have closed Pumicstone Road and Steve Irwin Way in Elimbah due to a traffic crash. Police are on scene and are diverting traffic southbound onto Beerburrm Woodford Road. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/J989JyPqm5— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 22, 2019
