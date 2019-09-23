Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have closed a stretch of road in Elimbah following a serious crash. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Police have closed a stretch of road in Elimbah following a serious crash. Picture: Queensland Police Service
News

Police close roads after horrific crash

by Thomas Morgan
23rd Sep 2019 5:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAJOR road north of Brisbane was closed on Sunday night after a serious crash.

The crash happened along Pumicestone Rd and Steve Irwin Way, Elimbah, at about 9.30pm, when a single vehicle collided with a tree near Beerburrum Woodford Rd.

A man is reportedly in a serious condition.

 

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
editors picks elimbah steve irwin way sunshine coast

Top Stories

    'Alcohol trance': Man can't remember violent attack on ex

    premium_icon 'Alcohol trance': Man can't remember violent attack on ex

    Crime Offender hit his former partner with a shovel, threatened to kill her and squeezed her throat at her home as their children watched on.

    The rest we forget: Our homeless veteran shame

    premium_icon The rest we forget: Our homeless veteran shame

    News A staggering number of veterans experience homelessness every year

    OPEN: Airport visitor numbers revealed

    premium_icon OPEN: Airport visitor numbers revealed

    News Visitor numbers revealed for Whitsunday Coast Airport.

    Five injured as car crashes down embankment

    premium_icon Five injured as car crashes down embankment

    News Five taken to hospital after crash.