A man has reportedly been arrested near St Mary's Church. Picture: Twitter/@CGreenbank9
Crime

Terror cops swoop on Melbourne church

by Sophie Welsh, Aneeka Simonis and David Hurley
26th Apr 2019 4:41 PM
THE aftermath of a man's arrest near a North Melbourne church has been captured on video, with heavily armed officers - one dressed in military camouflage - standing guard over the suspect.

Police have confirmed a counter-terror operation is underway in the area, with eyewitnesses reporting a man has been arrested outside St Mary's Anglican Church on Queensberry St.

Witnesses captured the arrest aftermath on video, with the footage showing multiple officers surrounding the man, who has been detained on the ground.

A man dressed in camouflage stands over the detainee. Pictures: Supplied

Two officers armed with machine guns, one dressed in a helmet and camouflage military fatigues, stand over the man, who is wearing a black hoodie and pants.

Later images show the man wearing what appears to be a white disposable forensic suit.

Locum vicar Barry Fernley told the Herald Sun he was taken aback by the arrest.

"It comes as a shock to me," he said.

There is also a police presence at the Viscount apartment block on nearby Bedford St, with armed officers guarding the entrance.

Shocked neighbours were told to "stay indoors" as their street was put into lockdown.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said: "The Joint Counter Terrorism Team Melbourne can confirm it is conducting operational activity."

Police have stressed there is no current or impending threat to the community.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time," the police spokeswoman said.

St Mary's Anglican Church is on Queensbury St, near the corner of Howard St.

More to come

Heavily armed officers detain a man on the ground outside a church in North Melbourne.
A man being taken away near St Mary's Anglican Church in North Melbourne. Picture: 7 News
Counter-terrorism police outside St Mary's Church, North Melbourne. Picture: Twitter/@cassiezervos
