Police crackdown after eight fined for isolation breaches

AFTER weeks of police praising Bowen residents for their social distancing, eight people have been slapped with $1334 fines for violating isolation laws following a home party.

The Bowen residents reportedly held the party at a Gregory Street property on Saturday April 25.

Police attended at about 2pm and found people gathered, ignoring isolation and social distancing rules.

A number fled, but Police apprehended eight, all aged in their twenties, who were each reprimanded with a $1334 fine for failure to comply with a public health order.

The government has announced some restrictions will be lifted from May 1, but Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said it was important to remember social distancing rules had not changed.

Sgt. Shepard said social distancing laws would still be strictly enforced and anyone caught ignoring the rules would be liable for penalties.

“Police will be actively targeting people who breach the social distancing rules,” he said.

“We all get frustrated but we need to abide by the rules so we can get through this.

“We don’t want a few people ruining it for everyone.”