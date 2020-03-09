Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police dig for clues linked to missing Qld woman

by PATRICK BILLINGS
9th Mar 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES have started digging for items connected to the alleged homicide of a Hervey Bay woman.

This morning police began excavating an area in Maryborough on the Fraser Coast.

 

 

Hervey Bay’s Shae Francis.
Hervey Bay’s Shae Francis.

 

 

"Further information has been received by police suggesting there are items at the Ariadne Street site that could assist with further investigations of Shae Francis' disappearance," a Queensland Police Service statement said.

 

Victorian man Jason Cooper has been extradited over the death of Hervey Bay woman Shae Francis.
Victorian man Jason Cooper has been extradited over the death of Hervey Bay woman Shae Francis.

 

Cooper has also been charged with misconduct with a corpse by interfering and one count of stealing.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shae or her disappearance to contact police.

editors picks police excavation shae francis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Edutourism on the cards for the Whitsundays

        premium_icon Edutourism on the cards for the Whitsundays

        News Involving tourists in coral gardening projects was just one of the ideas floated as part of the $14 million Reef Islands Initiative.

        MY FIRST YEAR: All smiles for the region’s Preppies

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: All smiles for the region’s Preppies

        My First Year Take a look the region’s newest students from around the Whitsundays.

        Car crashes into convenience store in Airlie Beach

        premium_icon Car crashes into convenience store in Airlie Beach

        News The incident occurred early on Sunday morning.

        IN COURT: Name of 35+ people facing Proserpine court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Name of 35+ people facing Proserpine court today

        Crime Each week people appear in Proserpine court on a number of offences