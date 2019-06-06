‘My Ruby is missing’: Mum’s anguish as search ramps up

UPDATE: The mother of a toddler missing on a remote Cape York cattle station says she is "trying to hold myself together" as the search ramps up for her little boy.

Ruben Scott, 2, was last seen near the homestead of Koolatah Station, east of Kowanyama about 5pm on Tuesday.

His mother Natasha posted a message on Facebook, thanking her friends and family for their support.

"As people know my little Ruby has gone missing," she said.

"I have every person that can help helping to find him.

"I'm trying to organise heaps of things to help find him and am trying to hold myself together.

"I thank and appreciate all you guys are doing for us."

Cape Patrol Inspector Mark Henderson said it had been a "long night" as the search for the little boy continued 40 hours after he was last seen.

Toddler Ruben Scott, 2, who has gone missing at Koolatah Station, with mum Natasha Scott.

"We have a large number of resources here," he said.

"There are seven helicopters coming and going and a myriad of SES staff and their resources, including a flare drone which we've been flying over last night and again in the early hours of this morning."

He said nearly 20 people from neighbouring properties had joined the search.

"Everyone is pitching in."

He said a light rain had started to fall which would make the search more difficult.

"We won't stop. We will keep searching and looking and hopefully bring this family some peace."

Location of the remote station where a search is underway for the missing boy.

EARLIER: Police divers, supported by snipers on croc-watch, will be flown into a remote Far North cattle station this morning to join the search for a missing toddler.

Dozens of family including mum Natasha, friends, neighbours, station employees and indigenous rangers have joined forces with emergency services in a desperate search of the 1700sq km station.

Far North police Chief Supt Brian Huxley confirmed last night divers would be sent in today to begin searching the multiple waterways around the property about 520km northwest of Cairns.

He said they would be given protection, understood to be police snipers, due to the risk of crocodiles in the area.

The search went on after dark last night, with the SES using a special "flare drone" which was able to probe the area during nightfall.

Far North SES regional director Wayne Coutts said hopes remained high the boy would still be found safe.

"Any child or elderly person (who goes missing), people get on edge and we just hope like hell we can do something," he said.

"We've got to turn the place over a couple of times (when searching for a young child).

"They're probably not going to be responding to people yelling out. They could be hiding or sleeping."

Mr Coutts said extra SES volunteers would reach the station this morning.

He said they had been receiving messages from volunteers across the region and the state offering to join the search. Multiple helicopters owned by fellow graziers are again expected to be part of the aerial search today along with fixed wing aircraft.

Cape York police Insp Mark Henderson, who is leading the search on the ground, said they had assets from "across the Gulf", along with indigenous rangers who had arrived from Kowanyama.

"We're doing everything we can to find this young fellow," he said. "It is challenging in such remote country."