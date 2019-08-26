Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.
A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested. NSW Police - Twitter
Crime

Police dog catches prison escapee after hospital dash

by Staff writer
26th Aug 2019 7:20 AM

A PRISON inmate who escaped from a hospital yesterday morning on the Mid North Coast has been tracked down by a police dog and arrested in Frederickton.

The 28-year-old man, who was being treated while under guard by officers from Corrective Services, escaped from Port Macquarie Base Hospital and wasn't seen again until about 7.15 last night.

After a short police pursuit on the Pacific Highway, the man fled on foot.

A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.

The man was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was assessed by paramedics for minor bites to his face.

He is expected to be charged and to face Port Macquarie Local Court today.

More Stories

capture editors picks escapee police dog prison inmate

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Drugs and drink steer motorists to court

    premium_icon IN COURT: Drugs and drink steer motorists to court

    Crime See who went to court for breaking the law while out on the road this past week.

    Jail for car thief is 'looming'

    premium_icon Jail for car thief is 'looming'

    Crime Man too lazy to walk home, takes someone else's car

    Single vehicle rollover north of Bowen

    premium_icon Single vehicle rollover north of Bowen

    News There has been a single vehicle rollover north of Bowen.

    • 26th Aug 2019 9:25 AM
    There's a new mural in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon There's a new mural in the Whitsundays

    News After five weeks of work, this town has a new mural to enjoy