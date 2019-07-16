Police draw rifles in dramatic arrest on suburban street
ARMED police officers have made a dramatic arrest on a suburban street in Chinchilla.
Rifle-wielding police arrived at a premises on Birkett St about 12.20pm.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp a man had been arrested and no shots were fired.
It is understood the alleged offender was in possession of a rifle.
The Chinchilla News captured a photo at a block of units of a man restrained on the ground next to a police officer holding a rifle.
More to come...