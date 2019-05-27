Police examine brawl footage from fatal party

Police at the scene of the party fatality on Friday night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Disturbing video has captured the moment a man wielding a baseball bat wades into a fatal street fight. The footage shows a black-clad figure carrying a bat before screams ring out following a brawl in which teenager Alex Ioane was killed.

Alex Ioane, 18, has been described as kind-hearted and talented. Picture: Facebook

The camera cuts to distressing scenes of 18-year-old Mr Ioane laying critically injured on the ground outside the 16th birthday party at Ingleburn in southwest Sydney on Friday night.

The was footage was filmed outside the property. Amid a huddle of people, a heart-wrenching scream and a woman shouting "help" can be heard amid the chaotic scenes.

Investigators said on Sunday they were reviewing vision from the night but would not reveal how much of the incident was captured by the cameras.

It is understood detectives are looking at phone camera footage as well as CCTV from nearby homes.

Stills from some of the footage of the brawl at an Ingleburn house party. Picture: 9NEWS

"We are still reviewing the footage but are confident it will help us in the investigation," an officer told The Daily Telegraph.

Mr Ioane was described on Sunday by his old principal at Liverpool Boys High School, Mike Saxon, as "well liked by his peers and staff".

His school friend Brayn Menjivar said he was very talented.

"I got to know Alex during drama class, and I discovered that despite being a big guy that he was a kind-hearted soul and talented young man," Mr Menjivar said.

Footage the brawl. Picture: 9NEWS

Police on Sunday continued taking statements from witnesses to the violent brawl as well as the young female who booked the home through AirBnB for the party, which was advertised on a closed Facebook site as a 70th birthday.

"We are pretty confident that those involved will be charged," a police officer said.

Also on Sunday, a man who allegedly attended the party faced police charges at Parramatta Bail Court.

Isoa Rabuatoka, 19, appeared via video link from Campbelltown police station, accused of breaking into a nearby unit after allegedly fleeing from police.

Ambulance officers at the scene of the death. Picture: TNV

Police allege he fled from officers when they were called to reports of a fight on Chester Rd, where Mr Ioane was found with serious head injuries.

There is no suggestion Rabuatoka was involved in the attack and his charge relates only to the break-and-enter of a neighbour's unit during the party.

Magistrate Anthony Spence refused bail and adjourned the matter until May 29 when it will be heard at Campbelltown Local Court.

Mr Saxon said students and teachers at Liverpool Boys High School would be offered support on Monday.