Police found almost $1 million in cash stashed in the false bottom of a fuel tank. NSW Police
Crime

‘Nervous’ driver’s huge cash stash

11th May 2019 9:15 AM

Police have seized a massive stash of cash hidden inside the fuel tank of a rental car in the NSW outback town of Broken Hill this morning.

Officers from Barrier Police District stopped the vehicle on Rakow St at about 3am and had a chat with the driver.

The driver appeared "nervous" raising suspicions of police who decided to search the car and allegedly found an ice pipe in his luggage.

Then they checked out a new fuel storage tank in the car and noticed something odd - the tank had a capacity of 400 litres but was only three quarters full.

Police seized the car and took the man to Broken Hill Police Station for questioning.

The fuel tank was taken to a local machinery dealer who drained it, allegedly revealing a false bottom.

A steel box inside the tank contained $947,000 in cash that was sealed in cryovac bags, police will allege

The 52-year-old driver was charged with deal in proceeds of crime and goods in custody.

He was refused bail and will appear in Broken Hill Bail Court this morning.

court crime driving editors picks money motoring

