Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

POLICE have fined people for breaching Public Health Orders heading into the Easter long weekend in two separate incidents across Northern NSW.

On Thursday April 9, around 2.40pm officers from Richmond Police District were patrolling West Ballina when they observed a vehicle parked at the end of Burns Point Ferry Road overlooking the Richmond River.

Police spoke with the occupants - a 61-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man - who advised they'd travelled from Byron Bay to go shopping.

Following inquiries, officers issued the pair $1000 Penalty Infringement Notices.

Later that night, about 6.30pm, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were conducting random breath testing on Macleay Valley Way in South Kempsey when they stopped a white Subaru Forrester.

Police spoke with the driver, a 31-year-old woman and inquiries revealed she had already received a PIN for not complying with a ministerial direction on Sunday 5 April 2020.

The woman, from East Kempsey, was issued a second PIN for breaching the Public Health Act.

She was also issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for the possession of prohibited drugs and firework after police located methylamphetamine allegedly hidden in her bra and a firework in the glove box of the vehicle.

She is due to due to appear at Kempsey Local Court on Monday July 13.

The penalties come after the Northern NSW Local Health District combined with Richmond police on Thursday to urge people to stay at home and help stop the spread.

"Now is not the time to have a holiday on the North Coast," Richmond Police District commander, Superintendent Toby Lindsay, said.

"People should only be out if they are going to work, seeking medical attention, caring for another, for food or exercise,

"Police will be patrolling coastal areas to make sure people stay away and stay home."

As of Thursday, the Northern NSW health district had 53 confirmed infections, while the Mid North Coast district had 50.