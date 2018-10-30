Police, fireys rush to hazard at reported Coast drug lab

Emergency services have blocked off Idris Court, Landsborough as they investigated a reported drug lub.

UPDATE 8.15AM: A SUBURBAN Coast street has been cordoned off as emergency services investigate a home.

Fire crews have this morning donned breathing apparatus before entering the Idris Court property in Landsborough.

Initial reports indicate emergency services were called to a hazardous incident at a reported drug lab.

Police and ambulance officers are also at the home.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said three crews are on scene, including one HAZMAT unit.

He said officers have completed air sampling and a patient search.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters were called to assist Queensland Police at Idris Court, close to Woodwood Road, about 7.15am.

Three crews were rushing to the scene, including one HAZMAT unit. Queensland Ambulance officers are also at the scene.

