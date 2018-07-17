Menu
Woman's fate decided on coin toss. Picture: Facebook
Offbeat

Police flip coin to decide on woman's arrest

by Ally Foster
17th Jul 2018 7:45 AM

SHOCKING body-cam footage has emerged of two police officers flipping a coin to determine whether or not to arrest a driver they stopped for speeding.

Motorist Sarah Webb was caught doing 137km/h in a 72km/h speed zone in April while on her way to work, WXIA-TV reported.

She was pulled over by the officers in Georgia, US, with the footage showing officer Courtney Brown telling her "the ground's wet, it's been raining, you're going over 80 miles an hour on this type of a road. That's reckless driving."

"Instead of calling and saying you're running late for work, you'd rather risk people's lives."

Webb can be heard apologising through tears.

Brown heads back to the car to discuss the next steps with fellow officer Kristee Wilson.

The two are heard saying they didn't have any tickets left to give out, so they pull up a coin flip app on the phone to decide whether or not to arrest Webb.

"A [arrest] head, R [release] tail," says Wilson.

They use the app and she is heard asking "This is tail right?"

"Yeah, so release." Officer Brown replied.

"23," Wilson responded, referring to a police code for arrest.

The video then shows a crying Webb being handcuffed and put in the back of the police car.

After the incident was brought to light the two officers were placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation was launched.

 
coin flipping editors picks police speeding

