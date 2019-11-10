Police front media over Yuendumu shooting

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Michael White will be addressing the media over the shooting death of a man in Yuendumu. Picture: EMMA MURRAY

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Michael White will be addressing the media over the shooting death of a man in Yuendumu. Picture: EMMA MURRAY

POLICE say the teenager shot dead in Yuendumu on Saturday evening was armed.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Michael White told media in Darwin two police officers went to a home in the community 300km from Alice Springs to arrest the man for a breach of parole.

Arnold Walker, 19, "lunged" at an officer and was shot, he said.

Mr White would not say what weapon he was armed with. A police officer sustained an injury to his shoulder during the incident.

Mr White confirmed medical staff had left the community in the days prior to the shooting because of security concerns.

"Obviously that has impacting on the response in providing aid to the deceased," he said.

Reports of break-ins at the community's health clinic will be looked at as part of the investigation.

Mr White would not say if the dead man had a history of violence.

"Our key priority at the moment is to ensure the wellbeing of family and the members involved," he said.

Mr White confirmed family members, including his wife, were not informed of the man's death until this morning.

"Our number one priority is always safety of our members and the community," he said.

He was asked if the potential for mass violence affected the police response.

"As you can understand, it's a remote community that has sadly a large population who know have suffered a loss and of course emotions are running very high at the moment," he said.

Extra police were on their way to Yuendumu from Alice Springs and Darwin, he said.

He acknowledged a large police presence so soon after the death could further inflame tensions.

"For us, it's about making sure we engage with them and we inform the family and the rest of the community what has occured and allay their fears," he said.

He said they police were "mindful" of the potential for further unrest.

Mr White said a death such as this was "probably the worst event any police officer can be involved in".

Acting Commissioner Michael Murphy is flying to Alice Springs now before he is expected to head to the community today.

A snap action has been called with people to protest the shooting on the lawns of the Alice Springs Courthouse at 10am on Sunday.

Angry family members held a vigil outside the Alice Springs Hospital last night and were critical of police for not giving them information on his condition.

It's Acting Commissioner Murphy's last day in the job. Incoming commissioner Jamie Chalker is due to be sworn in on Monday.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner and Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison are scheduled to give an update on the shooting midmorning.