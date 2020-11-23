Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
School leavers holidaying in Airlie Beach have been well-behaved so far according to police. Picture: Supplied
School leavers holidaying in Airlie Beach have been well-behaved so far according to police. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Police give report card on Airlie Beach Schoolies

Laura Thomas
23rd Nov 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SCHOOLIES celebrating the end of a tumultuous year in Airlie Beach have been “behaving very well”.

Police say school leavers from Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Gympie, Gladstone, Tannum Sands, Townsville and Mackay have traded school books for a slice of Whitsunday sun.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nigel Dalton said Schoolies had so far been well behaved in their Airlie Beach festivities.

He said police had dealt with “one or two cases”, mostly relating to drinking alcohol in a public place.

More stories

FINTASTIC FASHION: Hats put region’s water critters on show

Major player in building Bowen agave industry recognised

’Perseverance paid off’ in bid to bring bowls to Hydeaway

Sgt Dalton said there had also been once incident of public nuisance.

“The rest of the young people who are here are behaving really well,” he said.

“We’re hoping that they engage with lots of activities that are available for them in the Whitsundays.

“It’s been a great pleasure to look after the young people so far.”

Police officers from Bowen, Moranbah, Proserpine, Mackay Tactical Crime Squad, Crime Prevention Unit and the Road Policing Unit are all working with the Whitsunday Police over the Schoolies period.

Red Frog volunteers have been conducting foot patrols of the town area and surrounding suburbs, waterways and marinas.

airlie beach schoolies queensland police schoolies 2020 whitsunday police whitsunday schoolies
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major player in building Bowen agave industry recognised

        Premium Content Major player in building Bowen agave industry recognised

        Rural Chris Monsour is helping to build a sustainable agriculture industry and supporting growers in building robust businesses.

        ’Perseverance paid off’ in bid to bring bowls to Hydeaway

        Premium Content ’Perseverance paid off’ in bid to bring bowls to Hydeaway

        Bowls The new green is the first of its kind in the area and will be more than just a...

        Driver flees scene of Bruce Highway rollover

        Premium Content Driver flees scene of Bruce Highway rollover

        News Police are still searching for the man, who left his car on the Bruce Highway after...

        CQ KILLERS: Which diseases have the greatest toll

        Premium Content CQ KILLERS: Which diseases have the greatest toll

        Health Mackay Isaac Whitsunday residents are dying two years younger than the rest of...