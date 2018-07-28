Menu
A rescue team walks up the track at Walshs Pyramid.
Police search for two lost hikers, rescue four instead

by Danaella Wivell
28th Jul 2018 11:40 AM

POLICE were only meant to rescue two hikers when they went up Walshs Pyramid late last night, but they returned with four.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two men called police from the top of the Pyramid saying they were disoriented about 7pm.

"Three officers were sent up at 11.20pm," he said.

"They found the two men, and also found another man and a woman."

He said the four hikers were thankfully all fine.

"They were safe and well, and had no injuries. They all walked down together."

