Police headbutter to front Proserpine court

A man will front the Proserpine Magistrates Court this morning charged with assault police. Kevin Farmer

A NEW South Wales man is expected to front Proserpine Magistrates Court this morning after allegedly headbutting a Whitsunday Police officer in the head.

Police charged a 27-year-old man with two offences after an incident on Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach on Friday.

It will be alleged at around 10pm on October 6 the man physically prevented officers from accessing their vehicle.

He refused requests from police to move away and he became more aggressive.

It will be further alleged the man headbutted a police officer.

A taser was deployed and he was restrained and subsequently arrested.

The man has been charged with obstructing a police officer in the performance of their duty, and serious assault of a police officer.