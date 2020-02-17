Menu
Generic crime scene images showing Police tape. Crime Police Forensic. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police ‘heighten presence’ at Bowen fast food joint

Anna Wall
17th Feb 2020 1:51 PM
Police attended Bowen McDonalds on Richmond Rd at 3pm on February 16 after a 16-year-old girl allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old girl.

The 16-year-old girl was taken to Bowen Police Station where she was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The girl will appear at Bowen Children’s Court on March 31.

Police have attended a number of incidents at the Bowen McDonalds in recent weeks and have heightened the police presence in the area in response.

Youths are not permitted to loiter without purpose, and police say that offenders can expect to be arrested.

Police request parental supervision of their children, asking all parents to be aware of where their children are and ensure they are not loitering.

