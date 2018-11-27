Teens wanted over violent robbery named

(L-R) Bafal Gatluak, 16, Deng Kuol, 17 and Mading, 16. Victoria Police are hoping naming and releasing photographs of three teenage boys wanted over a Melbourne home invasion will help catch them. Photo AAP Image/Victoria Police

VICTORIAN police have taken the unusual step of naming and releasing photographs of three juveniles they want over a home invasion in Melbourne.

Investigators made applications in court to enable them to identify Bafal Gatluak and Mading Nyolic, both 16, and 17-year-old Deng Kuol, who are wanted over an attack at a Wyndham Vale home on November 17.

Detective Acting Inspector Brett Kahan told reporters the decision to publicly identify the teenagers was something they did not take lightly but deemed necessary.

"I think this an important step in respect to bringing these youths who are committing quite hard crimes into custody," he said on Tuesday.

"They know they are wanted by police and they are actively avoiding police and we really believe this step will assist us in bringing them into custody quite quickly."

Det Insp Kahan said police believed the three were still together and known to hang around the Collingwood and Sunshine areas.

He urged the public not to approach them and contact police if they spotted them.

Two other teenagers have been charged over a home invasion by a gang of youths, described as being of African appearance, in Melbourne's west. Police say five offenders forced entry to a Wyndham Vale home just before 6am on Saturday November 17, armed with weapons and stole a car.

The occupants of the home, an 80-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and 27-year- old woman, were not physically injured.