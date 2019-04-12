Menu
The car that was stolen from the Kingston family's home was similar to this one pictured.
Family’s terrifying home invasion

by Danielle Buckley
12th Apr 2019 12:50 PM
A FAMILY has gone through a terrifying ordeal this morning after three men armed with a knife and baseball bat broke into their home where four young children were sleeping.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the family were all asleep at their Kingston home when the men broke in through a back window about 4.30am.

The men, wearing black clothes and white gloves, then woke the 38-year-old father, 31-year-old mother and their four children aged between four and 10.

They then allegedly stole three mobile phones, an iPad and keys to the family's car - a silver 2011 Nissan Dualis hatchback, with Queensland registration 588 RUZ.

The family was not injured.

Queensland Police said the family did not know the offenders, who kept their faces covered throughout the terrifying incident.

Investigations continue.

