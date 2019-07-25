Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police hunt for failed knife-wielding thief

by Emily Halloran
25th Jul 2019 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for a man who attempted to rob a Southport service station with a knife.

A man, believed to be aged in his 20s, allegedly entered the Ferry Road petrol station on Friday, June 21 Aat 8pm armed with a knife and demanded a packet for cigarettes from a female employee.

The 42-year-old woman refused and the man repeated his demand before she activated an alarm.

The wannabe thief then fled on foot.

The woman was not physically injured from the incident.

Police are hunting for the man believed to be in his 20s who allegedly tried to rob a Southport service station with a knife last week.
Police are hunting for the man believed to be in his 20s who allegedly tried to rob a Southport service station with a knife last week.

Police are appealing for information from the public to try to locate the man described to be caucasian with dark eyes and a small moustache.

He was last seen wearing an abstract geometric print black and white hooded jumper with blue jeans and brown shoes.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

failed robbery nife attack robbery servo robbery

Top Stories

    Man joins chase after being spat on

    premium_icon Man joins chase after being spat on

    Crime A man who crash tackled another man after being spat on during a night out in Airlie Beach has been banned from the night-time party spot.

    Local cold brew business now international seller

    premium_icon Local cold brew business now international seller

    Business Polly started slinging back coffee 16 years ago

    How you can get discounted ride tickets to this local fete

    premium_icon How you can get discounted ride tickets to this local fete

    News Discounted ride passes available for local fete.

    Program identifies child hearing issues

    premium_icon Program identifies child hearing issues

    News Is your child struggling at school? This could be a reason why.