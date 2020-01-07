Police hunt for weekend thieves

RESIDENTS are being asked to look out for items stolen from storage sheds, in Carlo Drive, Cannonvale, over the weekend.

Nineteen sheds were broken into at the Shute Harbour Park and Storage facility over the weekend, with items including a welder, various power tools, fishing rods, eskies, a 15hp Suzuki outboard motor and a distinctive looking XXXX beer system.

Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Flynn said if anyone came across items such as this – or saw anyone acting suspiciously in Carlo Drive on Saturday or Sunday – they should contact police.

Police are also on the lookout for a white, single-cab Nissan Navara ute, which was in the area at the time the break-ins occurred. The car had been stolen from Mount Julian and was later seen in Cannonvale again, at about 5.45am on Monday, January 6.

Anyone with information should call Policelink on 131 444.