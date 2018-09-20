Menu
Login
Crime

Police hunt juveniles for home invasion

Rae Wilson
by
20th Sep 2018 3:16 AM

POLICE are hunting a group of juveniles believed responsible for an armed robbery in Yamanto.

The group, comprising about eight boys and girls entered a home on Lilly Court about 5.15pm yesterday.

Police allege they threatened the female occupant with a knife demanding car keys and cash.

The group fled the scene a short time later with cash in a white Tarago station wagon taken from the address.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are investigating the armed robbery and ask that anyone with information phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801746767

armed robbery editors picks ipswich police yamanto
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Snell embarks on Mediterranean Adventure

    Snell embarks on Mediterranean Adventure

    News A BOWEN man will set sail on the high seas of the Mediterranean today to take part in the high-end superyacht race the Perini Cup.

    Hassan pushes case for extra paramedic on Hamilton

    Hassan pushes case for extra paramedic on Hamilton

    News Labor candidate calling for another paramedic on Hamilton

    Climate change hub set to open on Thursday

    Climate change hub set to open on Thursday

    News Climate change hub set to open on Thursday

    Students across Whitsundays take up Eco Challenge

    Students across Whitsundays take up Eco Challenge

    News School students join in reef protection program

    Local Partners