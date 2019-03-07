Police hunt pair after alleged hit and run

Police are searching for the occupants of a Holden Calais believed to be involved in an alleged hit and run on Tuesday.

Police are searching for the occupants of a Holden Calais believed to be involved in an alleged hit and run on Tuesday. Contributed

A CAR has been seized by police after it was allegedly involved in a hit and run on Tuesday morning.

Proserpine police allege witnesses saw a silver Holden Calais overtake a car across double white lines as they were travelling north on the Bruce Highway about 9am.

It is alleged the Calais swerved back into the northbound lane to avoid oncoming traffic before colliding with three parked cars.

Witnesses told police the car continued driving on Main St then stopped on Faust St where a man of Caucasian appearance and a woman got out and ran towards Doherty St.

Two cars were towed after an alleged hit and run on Tuesday. Contributed

Proserpine Police officer in charge Sergeant Mark Flynn said two cars involved in the crash sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

Sgt Flynn said the Calais was seized by police and discovered to have false number plates.

"The vehicle will be forensically examined. At this point in time we don't have any idea of who the driver or the passenger were, but hopefully something will come of the forensic examination," he said.

Police have asked anyone who may have seen the crash or the occupants of the Calais or have dashcam footage of the incident to contact Proserpine police on 4945 9666 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.