Dead body blocks Coast road as police investigate scene

A body lies on a lonely stretch of road about 1 km west of Moy Pocket Road in Gheerulla. The road is closed. john mccutcheon

UPDATE 7.50AM:

PARAMEDICS were called to the scene of what is now being reported as a "police incident" on Eumundi Kenilworth Rd, which is currently closed to traffic in both directions.

There are reports a body has been found, however emergency services would not confirm at this time.

The Sunshine Coast Daily is at the scene, and a body can be seen lying on the road with a sheet over it.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the situation was being treated as a possible "medical incident", but they could not confirm that status of the patient.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed they had been called at 3.53am, but they believed officers were no longer on scene.

Police remain at the scene, but it's unknown how long the road will be closed.

EARLIER:

A POLICE incident has blocked a major Sunshine Coast road, causing traffic delays for commuters this morning.

Eumundi-Kenilworth Rd is currently closed to all traffic and motorists are being advised to delay travel or find alternative routes where possible.

TRAFFIC: Eumundi-Kenilworth Road is currently closed to all traffic. Delay travel or seek alternative routes where possible. #QLDtraffic pic.twitter.com/VglxXwrr6z — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 16, 2019

Police and paramedics were called to the incident near Gheerulla, west of Eumundi, just before 4am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said. Paramedics have since left the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the incident appeared to be related to a medical incident.

More to come.