Motorists are advised to avoid Toowong due to an ongoing police incident. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
News

Police incident shuts major roads

by Elise Williams, Jesse Kuch
27th Dec 2019 4:15 PM

POLICE have advised motorists to avoid Toowong in Brisbane's inner-west due to an unfolding police incident, resulting in road closures.

It's understood police have been on the scene at High St in Toowong with paramedics for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid Coronation Drive, Benson St, High St and Sherwood Rd, with alternative routes alongside Jephson St and Milton Rd available if travelling inbound into the city.

The High St Toowong bus stop has been temporarily closed, however trains in and out of Toowong station remain in service.

There is no threat to the public.

In a separate incidents, lanes are closed on Station St, Indooroopilly, and the Captain Cook Bridge in South Brisbane southbound towards Woolloongabba due to accidents.

Drivers are advised to avoid the areas.

police incident roads closed

