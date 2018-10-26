Menu
Login
Police investigating after man's body found in Rosemeadow.
Police investigating after man's body found in Rosemeadow.
Crime

Heavily tattooed body found in lot

26th Oct 2018 9:01 AM

HOMICIDE detectives are investigating after a man's body was found on a vacant lot in Sydney.

Police on Thursday said the body was found on the property on Englorie Park Drive in Rosemeadow, near Campbelltown about 1pm on Thursday.

"Initial inquiries suggest his death is suspicious," a police spokesman said in a statement.

The victim is yet to be formally identified.

There were reports the man was naked and had distinctive tattoos covering his body, according to Nine News.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to come forward.

- With AAP

campbelltown crime death editors picks sydney tatoo

Top Stories

    The Segway to awards victory

    The Segway to awards victory

    News AIRLIE Beach tour operator Whitsunday Segway Tours proudly accepted a total of four awards at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday night.

    • 26th Oct 2018 9:04 AM
    Magnums 'best' backpackers

    Magnums 'best' backpackers

    News Magnums 'best' backpackers

    • 26th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
    Red Cat collects the cream

    Red Cat collects the cream

    News Red Cat collects the cream

    • 26th Oct 2018 8:51 AM
    Survivors, we are truly sorry

    Survivors, we are truly sorry

    News Survivors, we are truly sorry

    Local Partners