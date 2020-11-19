Police investigate after car run off road, hits parked cars

Police are investigating after a driver allegedly ran another car off the road in Bowen. Photo: File

A DRIVER allegedly ran another car off the road and caused it to crash into parked cars in Bowen.

Bowen Police Acting Officer-in-Charge Craig McConnel said multiple cars were damaged in the incident, which occurred on Poole St about midnight on Saturday.

Initial reports suggest the driver hit the car, which then ran into and damaged cars parked on the side of the road.

Acting Senior Sergeant McConnel said the incident was still being investigated by police and no charges had been laid at this stage.

No one was injured in the crash, he said.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Poole St at the time of the incident, or knows information that could help police, is urged to phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are reminding residents to be mindful of the fatal five and securing their property heading into the holiday season.

Sen-Sgt McConnel said too many people had lost their lives on the roads, so urged drivers to take note of the fatal five - speeding, intoxication through drugs or alcohol, fatigue, failing to wear a seatbelt and distraction.

Residents also needed to be aware of property security and locking keys away heading into the holidays, he said.

"When you're going away get someone to keep an eye on the house, make sure people clear your mailboxes," Sen-Sgt McConnel said.

"Wait until you get back to post photos on social sites."

Sen-Sgt McConnel said if other people knew where the residents lived, social media photos could show them their property was empty.