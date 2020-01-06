Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a gunshot was heard throughout Caloundra West on Sunday morning. Photo: File
Police are investigating after a gunshot was heard throughout Caloundra West on Sunday morning. Photo: File
Crime

Police investigate after gun shot, brawl wakes street

Felicity Ripper
6th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after residents of a small Coast street woke yesterday to the sound of a gunshot reverberating through the neighbourhood.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards from the Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch said "some type of dispute" broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning before police were called to Feathertop Cct at Caloundra West.

"It's not yet clear on exactly what happened but it is believed a fire arm was discharged, not at a person," Sen Sgt Edwards said.

"A brawl also broke out 100m down the street."

Sen Sgt Edwards said the incident did not seem to be a home invasion at this point in time and there was no reports of injuries in relation to the incident.

"No one (involved in the incident) is being cooperative with police," he said.

Charges are yet to be made and the investigation is ongoing.

caloundra dispute editors picks gun shots
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coal mine purchased for $1 expanding, 200 plus jobs slated

        premium_icon Coal mine purchased for $1 expanding, 200 plus jobs slated

        News A coal mine that was bought for $1 in 2015 is planning to expand and with it secure the future of more than 200 jobs and extend the life of the mine.

        Struggle for survival: Seven months on from ocean ordeal

        premium_icon Struggle for survival: Seven months on from ocean ordeal

        News An Airlie Beach man has a new outlook since he, the Stormtrooper, and Smellycat...

        Whitsunday properties make list of 2020’s best new hotels

        premium_icon Whitsunday properties make list of 2020’s best new hotels

        News Cruise Whitsundays’ Reefsuites and InterContinental Hayman Island have joined an...

        Marine sting on Hamilton Island

        premium_icon Marine sting on Hamilton Island

        News A MARINE sting was reported today at a location off Front Street, on Hamilton...