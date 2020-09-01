Menu
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating after a man in his 70s was found dead in a Mt Debatable paddock near Gayndah on August 31. Picture: File
Crime

Police investigate after man found dead in Burnett paddock

Sam Turner
1st Sep 2020 9:09 AM | Updated: 10:59 AM
POLICE are investigating the timeline leading up to a man's death on a property at Mt Debatable near Gayndah.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was found dead in a car on a rural property about 3pm, after a family member reported him missing.

Gayndah police said the man was from Lowood, aged in his 70s and had been found by a property owner who was going to check on water for his cattle, when he located the vehicle in his paddock.

Investigations are still ongoing, however they're treating the death as non-suspicious.

If you or someone you know needs support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

